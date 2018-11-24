Supporting and inspiring young ladies

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:58 am

Ladies of Excellence and Sisters In Action are non-profit organizations that provide mentoring to Colleton County High School and Colleton County Middle School young ladies.

The mission is to support, inspire and nurture young ladies as they navigate through their teenage emotional and educational journey. LOE and SIA’s goal is to assist these young ladies with recognizing and reaching their full potential while helping them to cultivate their vision for their future endeavors.

The LOE and SIA conduct several workshops sessions throughout the year. The workshops sessions include a wide range of topics, such as post-secondary education, career development, money management, cultural exploration and community service activities.

“We believe in youth empowerment, growing leadership and promoting a positive active community voice. We build partnerships between, home, school and the community. We support the collaborative approach to reaching our young people, by providing a two-way dialogue to learning and growing,” said Muntaqima Miller-Parker, advisor.