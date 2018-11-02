Suds & Sausage kicks off fest

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 11:17 am

“We more than doubled the size of our crowd from last year,” said Suds and Sausage organizer Jeffrey Herndon as he helped clean The Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market after Thursday night’s event. “It was the best year we’ve ever had. I think everyone had a great time. JJ and the guys did a great job cooking.”

He was talking about JJ Lamb, Roy McSwain and Henry Sikes, who cooked brats and hot dogs. “We ran out of food. We ordered based upon last year’s numbers. We had to make multiple runs for more food and drinks. Thank goodness General IGA is right next door,” said Jeremy Ware, president of the Walterboro–Colleton Chamber of Commerce, sponsor of the event.

Suds and Sausage kicked off the Chamber’s Fall Festival featuring food, a pumpkin patch, hayride, maze, petting zoo, face painting, arts and crafts and more in downtown Walterboro on Saturday Oct. 27.

The Fall Festival 5K race was held Saturday at 8 a.m. starting in the parking lot next to the Discovery Center. Herndon is also organizing the race. “We had a good crowd,” he said. “It was a beautiful fall morning. Perfect for a 5K.”

“We plan to make next year’s Suds and Sausage even better,” said Herndon. “We’ll bring in some more help from Chamber members so we can handle the crowd. Thanks to everyone for coming. We appreciate your support.”