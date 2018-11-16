Students attend national FFA convention

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:52 am

Twelve Colleton FFA (Future Farmers of America) students from the Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center attended the 91st National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind.

The students visited with colleges, technical schools and companies from across the United States. The students visited the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in downtown Indianapolis and participated in the National Days of Service, where they assisted with cleanup after the Indiana State Fair.

The students also toured Lawson Land & Cattle Company to learn about feed lots, feeding programs and the breeding programs.

Total attendance for the convention was 69,994, including advisors, members, exhibitors and supporters. Students attended from all 50 states including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Local students in attendance were: Brandon Hunter, Wesley Bryan, Tannner Bartell, Trey Nettles, Miranda Avery, Kayce Bell, Tia Cook, Carol Gardner, Tori Myers, Christina Knapp, Olivia Langdale and Savannah Reid.