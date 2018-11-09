Sticky Fingers to offer free barbecue to military Nov. 11

WHO: Sticky Fingers Ribhouse

WHAT: In honor of Veterans Day on Sunday, November 11, Sticky Fingers Ribhouse will offer free barbecue to veterans and active duty military. Vets and military members can enjoy a free pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and cole slaw all day at any Sticky Fingers location, no purchase necessary.

“As a former United States Marine and son and brother of United States Marines, Veterans Day has a special place in my heart,” says Robert Patterson, Co-Owner of Sticky Fingers. “I am honored to offer all Veterans and active duty military a complimentary BBQ Sandwich as a token of our appreciation for your service.”

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse has been smokin’ up the BBQ scene in the Southeast for the past 25 years. The local barbecue restaurants serve Memphis-style hickory-smoked ribs, wings and barbecue in a welcoming, laid back atmosphere. For more information about Sticky Fingers and their Veterans Day special, please visit StickyFingers.com or find them on Facebook at Sticky Fingers Ribhouse.

WHEN: Sunday, November 11, 2018

WHERE: Sticky Fingers Restaurants

StickyFingers.com/Locations

The closest restaurants are at 235 Meeting St., Charleston, and 1200 North Main St., Summerville.