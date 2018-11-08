State officials returned by voters

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 10:42 am

The Republicans’ dominance in state government continued at the polls Tuesday with Gov. Henry McMaster leading a sweep of the state posts on the General Election ballot, according to the unofficial vote totals collected by the South Carolina Election Commission.

McMaster, seeking his first four-year term since taking over for former Gov. Nikki Haley two years ago, received 900,000 votes, 54.28 percent. His Democratic challenger James Smith received 756,187 votes, 45.60 percent.

In the race for Secretary of State, incumbent Republican Mark Hammond received 948,101 votes, 57.45 percent of the vote, while his Democratic challenger Melvin T. Whittenburg received 701,324 votes, 42.49 percent.

In the race for South Carolina Treasurer, incumbent Republican Curtis Loftis received 929,748 votes, 56.27 percent. Rosalyn L. Glenn ran as both a Democrat and Working Families Party candidate, collecting a total of 696,515 votes, for a combined percentage of 42.15 percent. Sarah Work, running as the American Party candidate, received 25,405 votes, 1.54 percent.

In the race for South Carolina Attorney General incumbent Republican Alan Wilson received 916,434 votes, 55.39 percent. His challenger Constance Anastopoulo, running on the Democratic and Working Family Party tickets, received a combined vote total of 737,225 votes, 44.55 percent.

In the race for Commissioner of Agriculture, incumbent Republican Hugh Weathers received 991,584 votes, 75.91 percent.

Two third party candidates challenged Weathers. Chris Nelums of the United Citizens Party received 114,144 votes, 8.74 percent, and David Edmond of the Green Party received 195,622 votes, 14.98 percent.

Unchallenged in retaining their state government posts were Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, who received 1,109,600 votes, and State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, who received 974,530 votes.

Statewide, the constitutional amendment to change the superintendent of education’s post from elected to appointed was defeated by 60.11 percent.