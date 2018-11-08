Spots will available in golf tournament

A few spots are still available in Friday’s One Club Golf Tournament at Dogwood Hills Golf Course starting at 9 a.m. The event is a fundraiser for the Colleton County Arts Council and the S.C. Artisans Center. To sign up, call Kim Bridge, 843-549-1922 or 843-909-2853. Or just show up by 9 a.m. in the morning!