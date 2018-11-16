Soldier to be remembered

Private William Marsh of the Confederate Army will be held Sunday Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. with the dedication of a marker on his grave at Bethel U.M.C. Cemetery near Bells Crossroads.

Marsh died in 1862 and was buried in Bethel’s cemetery. But the person who ordered his veterans’ marker in 1960 got him confused with William Hobart Marsh, buried in Sampit Church Cemetery in Georgetown, who ended up with William Marsh’s marker. The mix up was discovered in December 2017 and both veterans received new markers.

The dedication service for Ruffin’s William Marsh on Sunday will be conducted by the Bratton-Jenkins Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Colleton Rangers Camp 1643.

For more information, call William F. Syfrett, 843-549-7925.