Soldier remembered with marker
by The Press and Standard | November 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:19 am
Anne Palyok, Bonevi H. Renard and Norma Nichols unveil the marker at the dedication service for their descendant Confederate soldier William Marsh in Bethel U.M.C. cemetery near Ruffin. The service was hosted by the Colleton Rangers Camp 1643 and the Bratton-Jenkins Chapter 1782. Larry Ulmer of the Colleton Genealogy Society shared information on the family. About 18 attended.
