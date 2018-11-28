Signing Day: What the staff said

“This is a very special day for these young men and for Colleton County High School, as it is the first time in recent history that we’ve had four baseball players sign on the same day. Four years ago, I came here and had the opportunity to coach one of these young men in basketball and had another in my physical education class, so this is fun for me after having watched them grow over the course of the last four years. I’m really excited and proud of each of you and can’t wait to watch you play your senior season.”

– Leon Hammond,

Colleton County School District athletic director

“For so many students, athletics and other extracurricular activities serve as a way out or an opportunity to open new doors. Here we have four scholars who are really the epitome of scholar-athletes, having proven capable of the academic rigor and what it takes to go on to post-secondary education, as well as represent on the athletic field. To these students, I say congratulations and I ask that the same foundation you have received at Colleton County High School, you take on to your post-secondary schools of your choice. To all the families in attendance today, I also say congratulations for raising such fine young men who are going to go on and represent us and Colleton County High School in such a fine way.”

– CCHS Principal

Maurice Cannon

“This will come from the heart. Five years ago, I came to this program and since then, I have had the pleasure of watching you all grow and mature into the young men you are today. For the past 10 years, you got up and put in the work — doing what you needed to do by going to the field and getting better. Through four seasons — summer, fall, winter and spring — for 10 years, you’ve done the work and today it has finally paid off. You’ve made this community proud, you’ve made your families proud, and you’ve made me proud. I love each of you more than I can say.”

­– Coach Jermale Paige