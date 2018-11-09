Shoebox gifts for children overseas to be collected at Bedon

This month, Bedon Baptist Church, 2410 Cottageville Hwy., Walterboro, will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.

During the project’s National Collection Week (Nov. 12-19), Walterboro volunteers hope to collect more than 29,500 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s 2018 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

Walterboro families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Dropoff dates and times:

Mon, Nov. 12: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 12: 5-6 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 13: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tue, Nov. 13: 5-7 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 14: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Wed, Nov. 14: 4:30-8 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thu, Nov. 15: 5-7 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 16: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Fri, Nov. 16: 5-8 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 17: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun, Nov. 18: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Mon, Nov. 19: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (704) 583-1463, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender.