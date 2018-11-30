Sharpening their skills: practicing with water

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 3:58 pm

The monthly Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighter training for November focused on the best use of the stuff that comes out of the hoses.

Water has been the firefighter’s go-to tool since the beginning.

Centuries of putting water on flames have led firefighters to develop methods of firefighting based on hands-on experience. They have learned what works by trial and error.

In recent years scientists, in particular those working with the Underwriters Lab, have used to science to judge the effectiveness of those traditional firefighting methods.

Battalion Chief Scott Feather, who handles the monthly fire service training, said in a large number of cases, science backs up tradition.

That scientific study, he explained, then became part of the fire service’s training manuals.

Those manuals now talk about things like water mechanics, fire streams and nozzle techniques.

The monthly training, Feather explained, focuses on different aspects of firefighting. Each month they reinforce things like firefighter safety, pumping operations and proper use of ground ladders. “It sharpens their skill set,” Feather said.

He added that the firefighters also go through monthly training for the medical emergency side of Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s mission.

To work on proper use of the hoses at a structure fire, Feather and a group of the firefighters spent about two weeks constructing a temporary training area at the rear of Station 19 on Thunderbolt Drive.

Using wooden pallets, donated to the fire department by Ifco Systems on Upchurch Street and Crescent Dairy at Colleton County Commerce Center, the firefighters constructed two rooms and a hallway.

“It was basically built to scale, patterned after a ranch-style home,” Feather said.

Both companies, Feather said, are supportive of the fire-rescue department’s operations.

In the training exercise that followed a classroom session held by Feather from the tailgate of a pickup truck, the firefighters practiced entering the hallway and making their way to two bedrooms located on either side of the hall.

In the training scenario, the fire burning in one of the bedrooms filled the hallway with superheated smoke-filled air containing toxic gases released by the burning contents.

They practiced different ways to apply water to the walls and ceiling of the hallway while on their knees, spraying the walls with water to bring the temperature inside the hallway down, and how entering the hall upright did not enable them to see their way through the smoke.

After crawling down the hallway, the firefighters sent a stream of water onto the ceiling of one of the pretend bedrooms from the doorway.

At the beginning of the hands-on session, Feather demonstrated how sending the water towards the ceiling at an angle caused the water to spread out over the entire ceiling and then down the walls instead of just dripping down to the floor. To demonstrate, he had a firefighter stand in the room just below where the angled water was hitting the ceiling. The firefighter came out of the room undrenched.

The firefighter manning the hose then quickly reversed the hose’s nozzle to shoot another stream of water onto the ceiling of the second bedroom.

Feather explained there is a proper way to hold the nozzle that allows the firefighter to change the direction in a cramped space.

Feather said the fire department will use the model home for another upcoming round of training sessions and then tear the model down and repurpose the pallets.