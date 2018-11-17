Second “Movie on the Lawn” held at CMC

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 12:07 pm

Colleton Medical Center presented the second annual Movie on the Lawn event on Nov. 3. “This is an event that the entire community enjoys and is looking forward to next year. We had a great turnout even though the outside temperature was slightly chilly — but the children didn’t seem to notice,” said Marilyn Fryar, executive assistant at CMC.