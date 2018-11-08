Sanders crowned Miss CCHS Homecoming
Colleton County High School held its 2018 homecoming activities at halftime of Friday evening’s non-region football game against May River High School.
Hermosa Sanders was crowned Miss Homecoming during halftime ceremonies. The homecoming court included: Jirarah Pinckney – Miss Freshman; Grace Ann Cox – Miss Sophomore; Amber Avant – Miss Junior and Beyounce Johnson – Miss Senior.
