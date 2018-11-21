Salk women’s basketball posts first win
by The Press and Standard | November 21, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 11:24 am
The USC Salkehatchie Indians women’s basketball team earned its first win in program history. The Indians defeated Patrick Henry with a final score of 108-39.
