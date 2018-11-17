Saints Center holds Thanksgiving dinner

By CINDY CROSBY

Saints Center Ministries, 106 Colson St., partnered with the Lowcountry Food Bank on Saturday Nov. 10 to help provide food to local residents through the “Feed. Advocate. Empower” campaign. In a “Hunger Touches Us All” effort, Saints Center Ministries served as a distribution point to bring food to the table of those in need. A large crowd was on hand at the distribution point and many left with a bag of food to help fill their pantries for the upcoming holiday.

“Poverty often limits the choices a family can make for the dinner table and is linked to many diet-related diseases,” says The Lowcountry Food Bank on its website. “We hope to provide both the education and nutritious options needed by partner agencies and schools that serve our community’s most vulnerable. With one out of five children in our area relying on soup kitchens and pantries for dinner, it’s imperative that comprehensive services be provided, ensuring health and wellness from the cradle through college and beyond.”