Ruffin High School holds fourth reunion at BZS Center

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:18 pm

The fourth biennial Ruffin High School Alumni Reunion was held Oct. 27-28 at the BZS Community Center in Ruffin.

Theme was “Champions with True Determination, Excelling Beyond Expectations” with sub-topics from the banquet speaker Dr. Cordelia Jenkins (What You Do for God Will Last) on Saturday Oct. 27 and from Reverend Jeffrey Salley on Sunday Oct. 28, “What Kind of Legacy Are You Leaving Behind?”

A plaque was presented to Dr. Tonya Lawrence in memory of her late father, RHS Coach Thomas “Tommy” Lawrence. The reunion was dedicated to his memory.

Sirena Memminger, founder and chairperson of the Ruffin High School biennial alumni homecoming reunions, offered special thanks and recognition to Orzetta H. Stephens Rivers (RHS Class of 1992) for coordinating/organizing the reunion with the other committee members; Mildred Pringle Steward (RHS Class of 1964) and Sonya R. Stephens for communication and hospitality area in preparing before and during the reunion; Jannette Stephens Stokes (RHS Class of 1963) for programs; the servers: Kendrin Nixon-Stephens, Keon Stephens, Justice Steward, Jamie Goff Stephens, Melvin Breland and Tammie Stephens Brown. The banquet dinner/beverage team included: Mary Stephens Howard, Evelyn Mole, Jurelin Memminger, Orzetta H. Stephens Rivers, Charles Murdaugh, Ronald Steward, Mildred Pringle Steward, Alyssa Bodison and Arlene Williams; and the facility and yard maintenance team: Vivian H.W. McFadden and Buckhead United Methodist Church, as well as HIHCO and the BZS Community Center Committee.

Special thank you to Bishop Floyd White and the Lovely Hill Baptist Church family and to all the Ruffin High alumni and friends who took part in the program on both dates: the Rev. Harry Jenkins, Mildred Steward, Lula Stephens Smalls (RHS Class of 1952) on behalf of Imani Reed, the Mrs. Odessa Stephens Memorial Educational Scholarship 2017 recipient, who unveiled of Milestone Classic IV; Clara Washington (wife of the late John Arthur Washington Sr., who was the very first Ruffin school bus driver), their son John A. Washington Jr. and daughter-in-law Mabel Washington; and Dr. Cordelia Jenkins (RHS Class of 1989) who delivered a profound message.

On Sunday Oct. 28, the worship service was organized by Betty Mosley Williams with Ruffin High School alumni Jestine Simmons Robinson (RHS Class of 1970, the last of class with the Fighting Tigers mascot. In 1971 is the Mighty Patriots mascot began.)

Melissa Simmons Clayton and Rosa Lee Simmons sang a duet, “Prayer Will Change Things.” Lovely Hill Baptist Church choir and musicians rendered the music ministry and the Rev. Jeffrey Salley delivered the message, “What Kind of Legacy Are You Leaving Behind.”

Sunday concluded with a fellowship dinner at Shoney’s Restaurant in Walterboro.