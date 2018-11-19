Roger Godley | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Roger Godley

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

ISLANDTON – Mr. Roger Nathaniel Godley, age 63, entered into rest surrounded by his loving family Monday morning, November 19, 2018, at his home in Islandton while under the care of Amedisys Hospice.

Born July 11, 1955, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Norris Ceal Godley and the late Faye Bunton Godley. Roger was truly an outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed farming and dearly loved sharing the harvest of his crops with the community he called home. Hunting and fishing were another great part of his life and to him the sport was made whole when others shared in the experience with him. He felt enriched by family and friends.

He was a member of Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church. His church held a special place in his heart and he was devoted to the Wednesday night Bible Study, always encouraging others to attend with him.

Surviving are: his wife, Mrs. Rebecca Monroe Godley; a son, Nic Godley of Walterboro; a daughter, Riley Marie Godley of the home; and three step-children, Randy Ulmer, Luke Ulmer, and Susie Ulmer all of Bamberg. There are three brothers, Travis Godley of Walterboro, David Godley of St. Helena Island, and Tommie Godley of Bamberg; and two sisters, Jeanine Godley Rhodes of Edisto Beach and Elaine Godley Gibson of Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory: Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, 13667 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018, at Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, 13667 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt. The Reverend Chris Sweatman and The Reverend Daniel Fogle officiating.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.