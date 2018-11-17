Rockin’ Rock-in was a success

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:49 am

Classic vehicles, rocking chairs and regional fellowship were all on display Nov. 4 along Robertson Boulevard.

The afternoon event held between Sonic and Mavis Discount Tire was the 2018 edition of “Rockin’ Rock-In,” veteran coordinator Gar Linder said, an annual affair supported by Lowcountry Mopars and Walterboro Cruisers auto clubs.

Besides an opportunity for wholesome family fun, he said, the informal and free gathering was organized years ago to help preserve automotive history, promote what some say is a declining hobby and boost the community’s front porch theme.

In addition to a pair of Dukes of Hazzard tributes in the form of an orange ‘69 Dodge Charger with big Zero One decals and a white ‘88 Plymouth Fury with roof lights and a siren, cars featured included a very rare ‘71 Hemi ‘Cuda, a unique ‘72 Dart Swinger and a hot 454 V-8 powered ‘69 Chevelle. As if that wasn’t enough to cause a drool epidemic, parked along one side was a line of beauties from antique to modern. Appearing near an ‘05 Dodge Ram Daytona pace truck was a pushbutton shifted ‘64 Valiant sedan, a fold-down back seat ‘73 Dart Sport, a street-rodded ‘48 Plymouth coupe, a Hellcat badged ‘18 Challenger, a pair of late model R/T Chargers and more.

Those credited with participating in the rolling stock exhibit from 2-4 p.m. that Sunday, and for giving related tours, included Priscilla Aguas, David Bernier, David Bernier, Jr., Dolly Bernier, Butch Bryar, Ambermay Gartner, Jasmine Gartner, Vernon Gibbs, Rob Hanson, Isaac Haynes, Skip Kershner, Dan Larrabee, Jason Piano, Brandon Stark, Allison Stark and Ron Turgeon. Several arrived from metro Charleston, but one enthusiast, Lavon Bunch, came all the way from Alcolu, between Sumter and Manning, to take part in the unusually branded event.

Collectible transportation fans, young to old, arrived on the scene to partake of refreshments and to check out examples on hand. Bill Bennett, Andy McClure and Sam Hammer were among the local spectators who took time out to express appreciation for the affair.

Under a bright sun in shirt-sleeve weather that afternoon, all heard plans being made to support future car shows in the area to include one at Veterans’ Victory House on Sidneys Road and two at Walmart on Bells Highway.

For further information contact Gar Linder at 843-908-0514.