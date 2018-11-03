Ritter natives create new web mini-series for adults and teens

New web mini-series depicts issues faced by students and teachers in middle school.

In the new YouTube web series “Capers”, writers and Ritter natives Alvin Allen and Johnny Deal address real life situations that effect students and teachers in their schools and communities.

The mini-series is a continuation of “Capers Middle School” book trilogy which focuses on social awareness, suicide, poverty, gangs and bullying through the eyes of teenagers.

Deal and Allen re-created the book series from a high school perspectives. “With all the different challenges adolescents faced today, our goal is to reach parents and teens through all venues,” they said. “Since most adolescents spend majority of their time on social media sites, we selected YouTube as the venue to reach them. This series reflects on all aspects of adolescents’ everyday lives. It is new and exciting and you will definitely enjoy.”

About the

Producers

Alvin Allen and Johnny Deal were raised in Ritter. “We dedicated our hard work and determination to our mothers, Agnes Allen and Joei Singleton, currently of Ritter. Also, we want to thank Franklin Smalls and the Kappa League for instilling in us the attributes of hard work, perseverance, and respect,” they said. “Our overall goal is to mentor and help young people. We want to thank our family friends who supported our vision. Special thanks to Hiliary Allen, LaTonya Deal, Corey and Shenika Chisolm, Wanakeya Wilson, Rashard and Senita Wright, Herbert and Benita Williams, Lance Williams, Joseph Williams, Whitney Addison, Hilary Allen, Lajuana Allen and Cambrella Roberson.”

Books available at Authorhouse, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.