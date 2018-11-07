Reid named soccer coach

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:03 pm

Returning to his roots: Reid started program in 1998.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

With a long coaching history that includes helping establish the soccer program for Walterboro High School and Colleton County, Brian Reid will be returning to his roots this spring as the head varsity coach for the Lady Cougar Soccer program.

Reid inherits a program that finished 13-4 overall and 7-3 in Region VIII-AAAA last season. Last spring, the Lady Cougars advanced through Lower State playoff bracket to compete in the Lower-State semi-finals — making history for Colleton County High School. He replaces Coach Danny Wiggins (34-21) who resigned last spring after rehabilitating the program and taking the team deep into the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.

Creating the girls’ soccer program in 1998, Reid coached 12 seasons before beginning work on his master’s degree at The Citadel. He also served as an assistant boys’ soccer coach in 1997, bringing the total to 13 years of varsity coaching experience between Walterboro High School and Colleton County High School. He was named 2004 Region VIII-AAAA Coach of the Year for soccer.

Additionally, Reid has served on the football staff since 1996 (excluding 2016) and was part of the 1997 WHS Bulldog State Championship staff. He was named 2006 Secondary Teacher of the Year for Colleton County High School.

Reid graduated from Cheraw High School in 1990, where he was a three-year varsity starter for the soccer team and twice lettered as a place-kicker in football. He was a National Scholar Athlete and earned the Coach’s Award in soccer. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology with a coaching minor from Francis Marion University in 1996 and finished his master’s in biology at The Citadel in 2012. Although a knee injury hindered his collegiate career, he was able to play for various club programs across a 30-year period.

“Leroy Riley recruited me to come to Colleton County in order to coach special teams and start the girls’ soccer program while I was finishing up at Francis Marion University,” said Reid. “My parents had moved here years before working as special education teachers; which helped promote my coming to the area.

“I am excited to return to the program I started many years ago,” said Reid. “I have been involved in a lot of biological research over the past years after obtaining my master’s in biology. As the research projects have steadily ended, I began to get interested in helping with the soccer programs again. I never expected to return as the head coach, but appreciate the opportunity to continue to foster the current success of the program.

“Coach Danny Wiggins has done an incredible job with the program,” said Reid. “I highly respect all the hard work and dedication he put into the program. I’ve got some big shoes to fill.”

There is little doubt Reid is more than capable of fulfilling that task. “I have several goals including continuing the recent success of the program, building a solid feeder system and getting more involved in Wildfire Soccer,” said Reid. “The success of the program will only continue if we can establish a strong feeder system. We need numbers to increase in girls’ and boys’ soccer. Establishing a girls’ team and boys’ team at the middle school will help us establish that system along with increasing numbers involved with Wildfire. The low numbers in the past have created a situation in which the girls’ program has to rebuild every couple years. It is hard to remain competitive when a program faces that challenge. Hopefully, we can build on the recent success and strong foundation laid by Coach Wiggins.”