Pumpkins and books highlight NES Family Literacy Night

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:44 am

Pumpkins and books highlighted the Northside Elementary School’s Fall Family Literacy Night held last Thursday.

Each class in the school designed and decorated a pumpkin to coincide with a book from its reading guidelines. Then the School Improvement Council chose one pumpkin from each grade level as the winner, followed by the support staff selecting the overall winner.

Teachers gave out information on how to get children to read better, as well as tips to help them apply that knowledge. Parents and students got the chance to explore the school and interact with all of the teachers at each grade level.

Free books were given to each student by the Title One Program to read and add to their home library.

Teachers also provided games and learning activities for students and their families.

The evening concluded with a PTO performance and a rap poetry battle between all fifth-grade classes.

“It was educational and fun for the entire family. I can’t thank the entire staff at Northside Elementary for the work and dedication they put into our children,” said parent Lynn Price.