Promoting baby health care

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:50 pm

State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews teamed up with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina and various local organizations to host a free baby shower for new and expecting moms from Walterboro and the surrounding area at the Coastal Outback building on Oct. 24.

Molina provided new moms and moms-to-be with a complimentary Dr. Cleo diaper bag filled with baby essentials such as diapers and baby wipes. Partnering organizations provided education on prenatal health and maternal health topics such as breastfeeding and early childhood development.

The event is designed to create awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. Improving birth outcomes and reducing infant mortality rates can often be achieved through education and healthy choices, and this event attempted to give families expecting a baby the resources to help them get the care they need.

Refreshments were served.

“Molina Healthcare of South Carolina is excited to host today’s baby shower for new and expecting parents who may otherwise not have one. We’re grateful for the opportunity to team up with State Senator Margie B. Matthews — for the second time this year — in our ongoing effort to highlight the importance of maternal health. We joined forces to host a similar event earlier in June,” said Shelia E. Smith of Molina.

“Molina hosts community baby showers across the state in a continued effort to reduce infant mortality and raise awareness about the importance of prenatal and postnatal care. Women and families living in rural areas often have difficulty accessing the resources and support they need to have a healthy pregnancy and baby.

“Molina is committed to improving the health and wellness of all those in the community, regardless of where they come from or how much money they have,” Smith said.