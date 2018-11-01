PRECINCTS: Where to vote
by The Press and Standard | November 1, 2018
Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 10:26 am
2 BELLS: Bells Elementary School, 12088 Bells Hwy., Ruffin
5 CANADYS: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #5, 13871 Augusta Hwy., Round O
6 COTTAGEVILLE: Cottageville Elementary School, 648 Peirce Rd., Cottageville
7 EDISTO: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #17, 6800 Sunrise Rd., Smoaks
8 GREEN POND: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #6, 503 Fire Station Rd., Green Pond
9 HENDERSONVILLE: Hendersonville Elementary School, 6089 Hendersonville Hwy., Walterboro
10 HORSE PEN: Colleton County High School-Gym Lobby, 150 Cougar Nation Dr., Walterboro
11 HUDSON MILL: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #4, 2425 Azalea Patch Rd., Ruffin
12 JACKSONBORO: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #2, 150 Clinic Dr., Jacksonboro
14 MAPLE CANE: Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Hwy., Cottageville
15 MASHAWVILLE: Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 8925 Charleston Hwy., Round O
17 PEEPLES: Northside Elementary School, 1929 Industrial Rd., Walterboro
18 PETITS: Black Creek Baptist Church, 4931 Black Creek Rd., Walterboro
19 PENIEL: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #1, 229 Mable T Willis Blvd., Walterboro
20 RITTER: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #22, 3547 Possum Corner Rd., Walterboro
21 ROUND O: Bethlehem Baptist Church, 12898 Round O Rd. Round O
22 RICE PATCH: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #15, 547 Ashton Rd., Islandton
23 RUFFIN: Ruffin Community Center, 7745 Ruffin Rd., Ruffin
24 SIDNEYS: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #36, 19576 Augusta Hwy., Cottageville
26 STOKES: Doctors Creek Baptist Church, 126 Doctors Creek Rd., Walterboro
27 SNIDERS: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #29, 8737 Cane Branch Rd., Ruffin
29 WALTERBORO #1: Dogwood Hills Golf Course, 1 Dogwood Ln., Walterboro
30 WALTERBORO #2: Colleton Center, 494 Hampton St., Walterboro
31 WALTERBORO #3: Clemson Coop Extension Building, 611 Black St., Walterboro
32 WALTERBORO #4: Forest Hills Elementary School, 633 Hiers Corner Rd., Walterboro
33 WILLIAMS: Evergreen Baptist Church, 2008 Risher Rd., Williams
34 WOLFE CREEK: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #26, 2970 Mount Carmel Rd., Walterboro
35 EDISTO BEACH: Edisto Beach Town Hall 2414 Murray St., Edisto Beach
36 WALTERBORO #5: Colleton County Middle School-Gym, 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr., Walterboro
38 ASHTON-LODGE: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #3, 8667 Lodge Hwy., Lodge
39 BEREA-SMOAKS: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #7, 27250 Lowcountry Hwy., Smoaks
40 WALTERBORO #6: Colleton County Fire and Rescue Station #24, 111 Fox Field Rd., Walterboro
