Polo comes to Walterboro this Saturday

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 10:52 am

For those looking for the perfect family outing this Saturday, the 10th annual Polo for the Point is the perfect answer. The benefit polo match, hosted by the Limehouse family, will take place at the Limehouse Polo Grounds on Highway 15N, 7201 Jefferies Hwy., approximately seven miles north of Walterboro.

The gates will open at 12 noon, with pre-game activities beginning at 1 p.m. and the benefit game at 2 p.m. Activities during the day will also include best tailgate and best hat contests, and the traditional stomping of the divots. Children’s activities offered include pony rides, face painting and Balloons by Becky. Several levels of sponsorships, including preferred parking and space, tickets and advertising in the program are available. General admission is $15 in advance and $20 at the gate for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Polo for the Point is open to the public.

Over the years, Polo for the Point has enabled the center to make repairs, offer plays, musical performances and a large variety of activities, while awaiting major renovations, said Jean Harrigal, center director. With these critical renovations now complete, the non-profit organization is accomplishing its mission of preserving the historic Hampton Street School building. The improvements encompass the auditorium and gallery, as well as other parts of the building impacting the use of the auditorium. There are now new disabled-friendly entrances and restrooms, new window and stage draperies, new sound and light systems and many cosmetic improvements. The Colleton Center renovation project is one of 13 projects made possible with funding from the county’s one-cent Sales Tax Referendum.

“Our family is delighted to host Polo for the Point again this year to benefit the Colleton Civic Center,” said Brien Limehouse. “The center will be offering new programming and opportunities for the community, now that the renovations are complete. Polo for the Point helps ensure that these programs can continue.”

Polo tickets are available in Walterboro at Consignment Envy, the S.C. Artisans Center and Washington Street Antiques; in Charleston at Maris de Hart, 32 Vendue Range; or at the gate on Saturday Nov. 10.

According to Rick Hawkins, chair of this year’s Polo for the Point Committee, “The entire day is open to the public and we invite you to bring your tailgate and join us for a fun day of polo festivities. Grill 142’s Food Truck and Carmine’s Trattoria Restaurant will also be on hand with offerings. We hope you will soon visit the new Colleton Civic Center to see and enjoy our renovations and upgrades!”

For more information on Polo for the Point and sponsorships, contact the Colleton Center at 843-549-8360.