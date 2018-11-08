Photos: Halloween at the sheriff’s office
by The Press and Standard | November 8, 2018 5:05 pm
Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 1:15 pm
Hundreds of trick or treaters lined up for goodies at the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night. Deputies, Fire-Rescue personnel and other groups handed out an abundance of candy to the costumed visitors.
