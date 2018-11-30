Photos: Carolina-Clemson tailgate party

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:31 pm

A Clemson-Carolina Tailgate Party and oyster roast was held by the Colleton County Gamecock Club, Colleton County Clemson Club and the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society on Tuesday Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at the Bedon-Lucas House, 205 Church St. Special guests were Cocky and The Tiger. Oysters, chili, hog dogs, desserts and beer and wine were available.