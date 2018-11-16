Perfect day for polo

The weather was perfect for the 10th annual Polo for the Point on Saturday.

Sponsors and spectators enjoyed a Round Robin game, hosted once again by the Limehouse Family.

Colleton Civic Center’s Executive Director Jean Harrigal, said, “We are so grateful to all of the Limehouse Family for allowing us to hold this popular event each year. Our many thanks go also to the many sponsors and volunteers who help make this day possible for the community to enjoy.”

Best hat winner this year was Marcy Hippey. The Best Tailgate award went to Consignment Envy.