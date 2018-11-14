Pedestrian killed in crash

A Colleton County man was killed the evening of Nov. 12 when he was struck by a motor vehicle on Charleston Highway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey pronounced Barney Joe Wiggins Jr., 54, of 5648 Peniel Rd. dead at the scene of the crash on Charleston Highway near Rodeo Drive. He added that the deceased went by the name Joe Wiggins.

Harvey said the cause of death was listed as multiple trauma.

According to Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Wiggins was walking westbound on Charleston Highway at about 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound SUV driven by a Walterboro woman. She was not injured in the accident.

Southern reported that Wiggins was not wearing reflective clothing.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy, Wiggins did not have any identification on him when he was struck by the motor vehicle.

A member of Fire-Rescue working the scene of the crash found pieces of a cell phone on the roadway and was able to put it back together and get it working again.

Harvey said he was able to use the cell phone to begin the task of formally identifying the victim and start the next of kin notification process.