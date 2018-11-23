Palmetto Training hosts area veterans

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 11:26 am

Palmetto Training, Palmetto Warriors and Goodwill in North Charleston have offered four Manufacturing Training Programs in 2018.

Palmetto Warriors works with veterans in S.C. that are interested in entering the manufacturing world of work after leaving the military. Boeing support, along with other funding, offered Eddie Jackson, president of Palmetto Training Inc., the opportunity to develop a manufacturing program for which large and small manufacturing companies could sign up as a positive program that, if offered in a short time frame, could be a prerequisite for the graduates to enter the manufacturing world in and around the Charleston area.

The theory portion of the program was taught by Jackson in Charleston. In Walterboro, the students were taught CNC turning and CNC milling at the Colleton County Skills Center on the county’s Haas machines. The students received national certifications in forklift training, insert certification, OSHA’s 10-hour General Industry Safety Program, Bennett Test, print reading, industrial math, precision measurement and part inspection. Each of the four programs consists of 15-20 students. Each program was no longer than two weeks in length.

The four programs had a graduation and job fair on the 10th day with numerous manufacturing industries present to interview the graduates. At all four hiring events, every graduate had at least one job offer and most were offered three. Companies attending included Mercedes, Volvo, Boeing, Bosch, Cummings, DC Machining, Palmetto Areo, Meter Bearing, Metal Trades, PK Machining, Showadenko and others.

“The funding source for the programs announced that it has been so successful that they are providing funds for Goodwill to have Palmetto Training Inc. teach five of these programs in 2019,” Jackson said. “Colleton County is fortunate having a training provider in Walterboro that is recognized as the leader in National Certifications Short Term Programs, having a 92% placement rate for over 16 years.”

Palmetto Training has three locations in S.C. with a fourth opening in December at Metal Trades in Hollywood which will offer a welding certification program for the local adults and youth.