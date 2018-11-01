Out of the Darkness suicide prevention walk Saturday

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 10:34 am

Photo by DAWN RIZER

A suicide prevention walk “Out of the Darkness” will be held Saturday Nov. 3 at the Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market.

Registration begins at noon with the walk from 1-3 p.m. On-line free registration ends at noon Friday Nov. 2 at afsp.org/colletonco. Walk-ins will be welcome the day of the walk. For information contact Kim Crouse, 843-908-9337 or kimscrouse@yahoo.com.

“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., but there is something we can do about it,” Crouse said. “Each year thousands of people participate in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s ‘Out of the Darkness’ community walks, raising awareness and letting people know they are not alone.”

Funds raised support research, education, advocacy and support for those affected by suicide.

Donations may be made on the website afsp.org/colletonco.