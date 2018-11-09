Out of the Darkness raises over $16,000

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:24 pm

The “Out of Darkness” suicide prevention and awareness walk on Saturday raised a total of $16,346.46 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.) Two hundred and thirty-eight walkers participated, walking throughout downtown Walterboro and the Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary.

Participating on the program were Gordon Ackerman of Ashton Baptist Church; speaker Vanessa Riley, “From a Mother’s Heart” association director of the S.C. Chapter; Erick Campbell of Word for Life Ministries; and Gordan Ackerman who headed the children’s butterfly release. Music was provided by Josh Thomas. Kim Crouse was chairman.

Sponsors included Walterboro Ford, Hetrick, Harvin and Bonds, J.H. Hiers Construction, Beach Electrical Service, Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes, Carroll Enterprises, Circle C Travel Plaza, Coastal Electric Cooperative, Colleton Chiropractic, Colleton Medical Center, Crosby Enterprises, Dorcas M. Tuten, Edisto Sales and Realty, Gerald’s Alignment and Wrecker Service, Lowcountry Equipment, Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, Riley Ann Westbury of Carolina Homes and Realty, and Tommie’s Auto Diesel.

The AFSP uses 84-percent of donations for expenses supporting research and programs with 16-percent to management and fundraising.