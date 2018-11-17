Nursing school holds graduation

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm

The LaTrice D. Ferguson School of Nursing Assistants held graduation on Nov. 3 on Sidneys Road.

Receiving their nursing assistant degrees in the 11th class were Glenda Bailey, Rebecca Crosby, Jen’nyah Britt, Montine G. Deal, Cody Doster, Alexandria Douglas, Jebreia Gardner, Danielle Gethers and Alexis Smith.

New nursing assistants from the 12th class are Daishia Ferguson, Summer Herrington, Shanequa Hollman, Alberta Koger, Ingus McDonald, Kyona McTeer, Ashley Morgan, Courtney Mulligan, Rose Scott and Bethany Still.

Phlebotomy technician graduates were: 4th class: Summer Bennett, Sylvia Blake, Tom Bowen IV, Julie Hiott, Meagan Mitchell, Britany Padgett, Diane Rayside, Ashia Stephens, Heather Thornton and Karen Washington: 5th class: Olivia Bolin, Andrea Burgess, Ashley Colson, Deena Holmes Shalaura Sanders, Lakia Washington and Raven Youmans.

New medication technicians are: 8th class: Danielle Brown, Rebecca Crosby, Montine G. Deal, Cody Doster and Danielle Gethers; 9th class: Daishia Ferguson, Albertha Koger, Courtney Mulligan, Rose Scott and Bethany Still.

The program included a welcome by Sylvia Blake; mistress of ceremonies, Deena Holmes; scripture by Danielle Gethers; mission statement, Ashley Colson; solo, Seirra Randolph; director’s awards, Brittany Evans; awards and pinning ceremony, Angie Gillison and Sarah Pinckney; presentation of nursing assistant certificates, Deborah Daniels and Angie Gillison; presentation of phlebotomy certificates, Sandra Simmons and PeTina Ferguson; presentation of medication technician certificates, Angie Gillison and Linda Bright; solo, Seirra Randolph; poem, Kyona McTeer; remarks by former graduate Jesica Brock; and final remarks by Donald and Ernestine Ferguson.

The LDF faculty and staff includes Angie Gillison, Deborah Daniels, Sarah Pinckney, PeTina Ferguson, Sandra Simmons, Donald Ferguson, Sharon Jones, Brittany Evans and Delbert Dubois. Ernestine Ferguson is founder and CEO.

Registration for classes in nursing assistant, patient care, phlebotomy and medication technology starting in January is underway. For information call 843-782-4646.