North Walterboro Honor Roll

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 9:58 am

A+ Honor Roll

1st Grade: Easton Hartley

11th Grade: Kennedy Rizer

12th Grade: Morgan Bennett, Felisha Hodge, Lindsey Stanley

A Honor Roll

1st Grade: Dalton Baker, Tyrez Kirksey-Tobias, Jackson Smoak, Derriana Washington

2nd Grade: Hunter Carter, Kiley O’Herien, Issac White

3rd Grade: Emma Cline, Caitlyn Kirkland

5th Grade: Jayla Harper, Jason Carter

6th Grade: Sydney Crosby, Andrew Hodge, Russell Kinsey, Nioclas Lamb

8th Grade: Kristen Asbelle

11th Grade: Randy Mills

A/B Honor Roll

1st Grade: Joshua Gilreath, Andrew Wright

2nd Grade: Aurelia Antill

3rd Grade: Mackenzie Drawdy, Amira Ferguson , Christopher Heatley, Parker Smoak, Jason Sturkey, Dallas Washington

4th Grade: Fayann Rentz, Sydney Pedigo, Thomas Kinsey

5th Grade: Noah Baker, Andrew Denton, Cynthia Smoak

6th Grade: Hadlie Adams, Bailey Antill

7th Grade: Katelyn Martin, Christopher Crosby, Sarah Adams, Olivia Smoak

9th Grade: Dillon Avant, Paul Berry, McKenzie Cothran, Ian Hutto, Kaleigh Pedigo, Kayla Thompson, Samantha Walden

10th Grade: William Hodge, Jared Lamb

11th Grade: Michael Risher, Jahihyme Sinclair, Dashawn Johnson

12th Grade: Kelsey Roberts, Felicity Walker, David Wilson