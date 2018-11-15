No gun found at high school despite rumors

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:06 am

A large contingent of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel spent Friday Nov. 9 Colleton County High School in response to a threat of violence.

The main concern the deputies were on hand to address were rumors that a student might have brought firearm to school.

Their security efforts led them to determine that there was no firearm in the school building.

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland, who joined the deputies at the high school, said there were several fights, and he was assigning extra deputies to the school for the next several days.

At about noon on Nov. 9, a student at the high school informed officials that another student allegedly had a knife in his possession.

Officers approached the student and reportedly found he had a folding knife with a three-and-a-half inch blade in his possession.

The student, Jacobee M. Garden, 19, of Islandton, was arrested on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds.

Deputies monitoring the high school also broke up two altercations before noon. The combatants were taken into custody and their cases were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

CCHS Principal Dr. Maurice C. Cannon sent the following message to parents Friday evening:

“Good evening Cougar parents. This is Maurice Cannon, principal of Colleton County High School, calling to follow-up on my call earlier today. As shared, due to some recent student incidents on campus, I placed the school on a heightened level of awareness and increased supervision with the assistance from our local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“I want to assure you that the incidents that have occurred are being thoroughly investigated and will be handled in alignment with the district’s student code of conduct.

“Also, today the administration received information from students and phone calls from parents that there was the possibility of a student being in possession of a firearm at school. The administration took this information seriously and worked with law enforcement to investigate the reports.

“After a thorough investigation, no firearm was found.

“My staff is committed to providing and maintaining a safe learning environment for our students. Monday, we will continue with our enhanced safety measures with the assistance of local law enforcement. I will follow-up next week with our families with additional safety measures.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Colleton County School District Superintendent of Education Dr. Franklin Foster issued the following statement:

“The school administration did report that several student incidents over the last two days resulted in the school being placed on a heightened level of awareness and increased supervision with the assistance from our local law enforcement to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

“The incidents that have occurred are being thoroughly investigated and will be handled in alignment with the district’s student code of conduct.

“Also, today the administration received information from students and phone calls from parents that there was the possibility of a student being in possession of a firearm at school. The administration took this information seriously and worked with law enforcement to investigate the reports. After a thorough investigation, no firearm was found.

“The district is committed to providing and maintaining a safe learning environment for all students. Enhanced safety measures with the assistance of local law enforcement will be utilized next week, as needed.”