NJROTC second in drill meet

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:53 pm

On Oct. 27, the Colleton County NJROTC placed second overall at the Battery Creek High School drill meet in Beaufort. The cadets started the morning meet with 10 cadets participating in an intense inspection by the Marine Corps Drill Instructors from Parris Island. Colleton County placed second in color guard, commanded by Ensign Kaeleigh Wilson; second in squad unarmed, commanded by Ensign John McClendon; third in squad armed, commanded by Ensign James Jennings; third in platoon armed, commanded by Lieutenant Commander Alexis Basler; and third in first year armed, commanded by Ensign Jamal Williams. During the final individual unarmed knockout category, Colleton County had two cadets place in the top 10. Cadet Ensign James Jennings placed first and Cadet Ensign Arthur Smoak placed seventh.