NJROTC celebrates Marine Corps’ birthday

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:04 am

On Nov. 10, the United States Marine Corps turned 243 years old.

The origins of the Marine Corps go back to the Revolutionary War when it was founded on Nov. 10, 1775.

At that time, the Marines were used to oversee a mission to intercept ammunition shipments from Britain.

To honor the birthday celebration, the Colleton County NJROTC held a cake-cutting ceremony on Nov. 9.

Cadet Lieutenant Commander Christina Manigo read the Commandant of the Marine Corps Birthday message. The cake was then cut with a Mameluke Sword.

The Mameluke Sword gets its name from the cross hilt and ivory grip design, similar to swords used for centuries by Ottoman warriors.

The Marine Corps tradition of carrying this sword dates from Lieutenant Presley O’Bannon’s assault of Derna, Tripoli in 1805, where he is said to have won the sword from the governor of the city.

The first piece of cake was given to the guest of honor, PR1 Christopher Hutchens; the second piece of cake was given to the oldest Marine, Cpl. Robert Drayton, who was born on Feb. 13, 1962. The third piece of cake was given to the youngest Marine, Lieutenant Colonel Jay DePinto, who was born July 23, 1969, to symbolize the passing of knowledge and experience.