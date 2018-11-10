Music and arts festival planned Nov. 17

Abundance Music and Arts Fest will be held at 1850 Cypress Pond Rd., Walterboro, on Saturday Nov. 17 by the International Center for Sustainability, Instinct Earth, MannaFeast Productions, Seed of Life Collective and Eufloria FlowerScapes.

A portion of proceeds is returned to schools in the community through sustainable education programs.

The event will offer music, education, arts, dance, collaboration, nature, healing and unity with a full day of environmental/permaculture workshops, live music, nature exploration, yoga classes, performance art, family-friendly activities and a local craft market. Limited camping is available with reservations.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with live music from noon-1 a.m.

AIR (Abundant Immersion Retreats) Walterboro is a 38-acre farm, with 1.5 miles of forest trails, winding streams and pastures.

For information contact FestivalAbundance@gmail.com.

Activities Line-up

• Music by the Muddy Kings, Nocturnal Kernalz, Queen Tanesha, Lee Barbour, Bullets Benign, Ryan Shah and Jim Hadley, Unpolished, Logan and the Kidders, Gaia Rhythms by Tiffany Leigh, The Good News, Fear for the Dust, Adam and Elsewhere, DJ Rob, Peter Nein, Gong Bath with Alexandra Li

• Workshops on natural building, sustainable farming, mushroom inoculation, introduction to Capoeira

• Yoga, drum circle, meditation, group fitness

• Belly-dancing, juggling, puppetry, fire-dancing and hula-hooping

• Tarot readings, henna artist, astrology experts, body-work professionals

• Family-Friendly Activities: Nature crafts, scavenger hunt, good clean fun

• Guided Nature Walks for All Ages: Edible Forest Tour with Vaughn Spearman, Faerie Excursions

• Communal Flame for Cooking, Campfire Tales by Capt. Tim and Late-Night Bonfire with DJ Set

• Ongoing community mural and live painting.