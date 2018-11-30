Mildred Verner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 30, 2018 12:55 pm
Ms. Mildred B. Verner
Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg
Ms. Mildred B. Verner of Columbia, formerly of Walterboro, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Providence Health Hospital in Columbia.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home.
Family and Friends may call at the Simmons Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
