Mildred Verner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Ms. Mildred B. Verner

Simmons Funeral Home, Orangeburg

Ms. Mildred B. Verner of Columbia, formerly of Walterboro, passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018 at Providence Health Hospital in Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home.



