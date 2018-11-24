Middle school names Cougars of the Month

Colleton County Middle School recognized Cougars of the Month for the month of October on Nov. 2.

Since beginning the ceremony last year, CCMS teachers and staff have recognized over 450 students. Each student was nominated by a teacher or staff member for being an excellent role model, a leader in academics and behavior and for achieving excellence in the classroom. Each month, CCMS will recognize students in this special ceremony with a certificate printed with the nominating teacher’s personal justification for why the child received the honor of Student of the Month. “This is a very special ceremony and we were excited to celebrate our student’s many accomplishments,” said Angela Crosby.

SOMs for October are:

Sh’Kalia Aiken, Imani Allen, Jayden Barnett, Alden Barwick, Shaniyah Bell, Jenaisha Bellinger, Tanner Benton, Carolina Berry, Elizabeth Bishop, Harmony Black, Rishawna Bouges, Aren Brockman, Bobby Brown, Juan Campos-Vega, Carlie Erwin, Kaylee French, Ashley Garcia De Leon, Madison Gilliland, Jada Goff, Stone Halil Rumph, Kennedy Hughes, Edward Jacques, Bailey Johnson, Austin Kitler, Yvette Lambright, Cyrus Martin, Tyler Meiredrick, Daniel Mishoe, Caroline Mock, Kristian Murray, Madison Murray, Aiden Nettles, Emily Pinckney, Shari Pinckney, Kinsley Reed, Ma’kayla Rivers, Kyle Shock, Jabreon Singleton, Yesabel Stout, Sid Surakanti, Savannah Thurston, Ke’Ante’ Verner, Kydira Washington, Brandon White, Amari Williams, Boniifacio Zarco-Sanchez