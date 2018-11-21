McMillan, Dennis to be in SCISA North-South
by The Press and Standard | November 21, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 21, 2018 at 6:18 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
Two Colleton Prep War Hawk football players, Connor McMillan and Jason Dennis, have been honored with selection to the 2018 SCISA North-South All-Star Football Weekend, scheduled to be held Thursday Nov. 29- Saturday Dec. 1 at Orangeburg Prep.
McMillan (FB, DE) rushed 82 times for 450 yards and two touchdowns during the 2018 season. He had nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he accounted for 17 solo tackles and 25 assists. He punted 19 times for 638 yards. McMillan was 11-13 in point-after attempts and was credited with one two-point conversion reception.
Dennis (DE, TE) had 24 solo tackles and 27 assists on the season. He had six sacks for a loss of 33-yards.
“I am very proud of Connor and Jason,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “They are both very deserving selections, not just for this year, but for all they’ve given to Colleton Prep football.”
