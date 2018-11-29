Mars Old Field family loses home to fire

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:12 pm

A neighbor reporting smoke coming from a doublewide mobile home brought Colleton Couny Fire-Rescue personnel to Mars Old Field Lane the afternoon of Nov. 23.

Firefighters arriving a few minutes after the call found heavy fire and smoke visible from the front and rear of the structure. The roof had already partially collapsed. Firefighter-paramedics deployed multiple hand lines to combat the fire.

In addition to the heavy fire conditions inside the residence, the fire also burned through the floor and was burning under the home. Crews worked for about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control, but were on the scene for two-and-a-half hours performing overhaul.

The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen and spread to other areas of the residence. The homeowner said she had been cooking earlier in the day.

The house suffered heavy damage and the family lost most of their belongings. No injuries were reported.