Man accidentally sets home on fire with gasoline

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 11:15 am

A Rivers Street resident attempting to use gasoline to start a fire in a wood-burning stove accidentally set fire to his home the morning of Oct. 29. Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the home at 515 Rivers St. at 8:55 a.m., arriving to find the single-story, wooden residence with heavy smoke visible from all sides of the building. Firefighter-paramedics deployed a hand line to the building, entered through the front door and found the fire in the kitchen located at the rear of the home. Interior crews spent approximately 10 minutes bringing the fire under control and were on the scene for two hours. The homeowner said as he was using gasoline to ignite the wood inside the stove, when he dropped the container, causing the fire to spread throughout the kitchen. He attempted to extinguish the fire, but the heat and flames forced him to exit the building. The fire extended into the attic but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The interior of the home received substantial damage, but the building was saved. No one was injured during the incident. The American Red Cross is assisting the man. Fire-Rescue advises residents that the use of gasoline to start fires, especially inside a building, is extremely dangerous. Gasoline and the vapors are highly flammable and can be explosive, particularly in confined spaces such as buildings.

