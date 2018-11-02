Love’s holds ribbon-cutting

“Welcome to Hampton County. We’re glad Love’s is here, and we appreciate the 75 jobs that you have created,” said Buddy Phillips, Southern Carolina Alliance past chairman and current board member.

The occasion was the grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the new Loves Travel Stop and Country Store in Yemassee. Phillips was joined by officials from Hampton County, the town of Yemassee, State Representative Bill Bowers, the Southern Carolina Alliance and Love’s representatives David Bowers and Jeff Lee, general manager of the travel center.

The ribbon cutting was held Wednesday Oct. 24 and celebrated the 473rd Love’s location in the United States. Founded in 1964, the company has locations in 41 states and provides professional truck drivers and motorists with clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings and more.

After tours of the new facility and refreshments, General Manager Jeff Lee presented a check to James Black, director of Camp Wildwood Summer Day Camp in Hampton. The donation, from the Love’s Family Affiliated Fund, will be used to help youth learn to swim.