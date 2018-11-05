Lorene Middleton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Lorene Middleton

Allen Funeral Home, Walterboro

Lorene Middleton, 53, of 25 McNeil Circle, Neyles, died Thursday, November 1, 2018, at her residence.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Walterboro. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Aimwell Presbyterian Church in Neyles.