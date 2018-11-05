Lorene Middleton | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 5, 2018 2:17 pm
Lorene Middleton
Allen Funeral Home, Walterboro
Lorene Middleton, 53, of 25 McNeil Circle, Neyles, died Thursday, November 1, 2018, at her residence.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Walterboro. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Aimwell Presbyterian Church in Neyles.
