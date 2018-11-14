Local scholar-athletes honored as Wendy’s High School Heisman recipients

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 11:32 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy senior Jesse Murdaugh was recently named as a state finalist for South Carolina for the prestigious Wendy’s High School Heisman Award which showcases exceptional high school seniors and their achievements in the classroom, on the field and in the community. Cameryn Coursen (Colleton County High School) and Meredith Ware (Colleton Prep Academy) were named school winners.

For 24 years, Wendy’s, in partnership with the Heisman Memorial Trophy, has recognized outstanding students and rewarded their commitment and achievements to academics, athletics and community on a national level.

Murdaugh, Ware and Coursen were chosen based on the following academic and athletic accomplishments:

Jesse Murdaugh is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy, where he lettered in football, baseball, basketball and golf. Maintaining a 4.94 GPA, Jesse is serving his second term as the president of the CPA student body and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a member of CPA student council since 2015.

He is the son of Steven and Valerie Murdaugh of Walterboro. His grandparents are Homer Murdaugh of Islandton and Carlisle and Carolyn Kinard of Ehrhardt. Jesse hopes to attend The Citadel and study biology.

Cameryn Coursen is a senior at Colleton County High School where she plays soccer for the Lady Cougars. With a 4.82 GPA, Cameryn is currently ninth in her class. She is involved in a variety of clubs at CCHS, serves as the Student Council secretary and will hold a leadership position at this year’s Youth in Government Program. Her academic and athletic awards include Girls State Delegate (2017), Coach’s Award (2015), Academic Letter (2015) and Soccer Varsity Letter (2016-2017).

She is the daughter of Cris and Melissa Coursen of Walterboro. Cameryn wants to attend The University of South Carolina where she plans to pursue her undergraduate degree in sports and entertainment management and plans to pursue her master’s in higher education.

Meredith Ware is a senior at Colleton Prep Academy and is a three-sport athlete for the Lady Hawks including basketball, softball and tennis. With a 4.7 GPA, Ware is a member of the National Honor Society, Youth Leadership Colleton and attended Palmetto Girls State. She is vice president of the student body at CPA.

Her athletic awards for tennis include No Surrender Award (2013), Most Valuable Player (2014, 2015, 2016), All-Region (2014-2018), All-Lowcountry (2014–2018), SCISA Region IV-AA Player of the Year (2017), MVP (2017, 2018). Her softball awards include JV No Surrender Award (2015), Best Defense (varsity, 2016), All-Region (2016–2018), Best Defense (2017), North-South All-Star Game (2017, 2018), HSSR All-State (2017) and Region IV Player of the Year (2017). Meredith’s basketball honors include No Surrender Award (2016), All-Region (2016-2017) and HSSR All-State.

She is the daughter of Jeremy and Sharon Ware of Walterboro. Her grandparents are Diane Maxey and the late Woodrow Wilson Maxey Jr. along with Gloria DeLoach and the late George DeLoach. She has verbally committed to play tennis for the Newberry College Red Wolves and plans to pursue a degree in biology.

For more information or to track a student’s progress through the competition, visit www.WendysHighSchoolHeisman.com.