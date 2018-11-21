Local dancers performing in Macy’s Parade

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:10 am

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

Local dancers Camden Segura and Amber Avant are part of an elite group of dancers chosen to perform in the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Segura and Avant will join three other dancers from Studio One!, located in St. George, in performing live with the Spirit of America on NBC Thanksgiving morning. The dancers were chosen from video auditions submitted for the competition. The group was scheduled to leave for NYC Saturday, November 17 for a week of rehearsals before their performance.