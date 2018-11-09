Local 4-Hers win awards at state fair

A Colleton County 4-H member won swine scholarships and grand champion showman at the South Carolina State Fair this year.

Garrett Ulmer won a $1,000 scholarship from the S.C. Pork Producers Association and S.C. Pork Board. This is the second year that Garrett has won one of the two swine scholarships. The scholarship contest consists of five components: interview, cover letter and resume, swine judging competition, record book and a written test.

Garrett also won grand champion showman and placed first in senior education contest.

Garrett has shown barrows for 11 years. He is a son of Wesley and Karissa Ulmer of Lodge.

Jackson Sweatman won grand champion overall barrow, as well as on-foot and average-daily-gain lightweight barrow. Jackson placed third in senior showmanship and fourth in education contest.

Jackson has shown barrows for five years. He is the son of Chris and Christy Sweatman of Smoaks.

Paige Ulmer won grand champion project lottery barrow. Lottery barrows are drawn at random during the project’s kick-off event and taken home for the participant to raise. Paige, who has been in the barrow show ring since she was 3, is working on her fourth year in the project.

She is the daughter of Wesley and Karissa Ulmer of Lodge.

Sixteen youth competed in the barrow show held on Oct. 16 at the State Fair. Youth have the option of raising a lottery hog or providing their own or doing both. All barrows were weighed and tagged on June 29 at the kick-off event.

Youth sold their project barrows at 4-H Market Hog Auction on Sunday Oct. 28 at H&S Stockyard in Ehrhardt.

The performance-tested barrow project allows youth to raise a lightweight barrow (50-59) pounds and a heavyweight barrow (60-70) pounds over the summer to produce a market hog for the State Fair. Minimum weight to qualify for the show is 200 pounds. Judging includes showmanship, project book, weight class, average daily gain and carcass. Overall champion receives a trophy, based on carcass data and project book score.

For information about 4-H, contact the Clemson Extension Office at 843-549-2595 ext. 128 or dstucke@clemson.edu.