Local 4-Her attends Washington summit

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:33 pm

Jackson Sweatman of Colleton County joined two other South Carolina 4-H members to experience first-hand the phenomenon of the youth maker movement.

Sweatman, a Colleton County 4-H member, joined Katherine Ryan of Hampton County 4-H and Nicholas Matthews of Florence County 4-H to travel to Washington, D.C., to attended the National 4-H Youth Maker Summit Nov. 1-5.

Sweatman said he saw his participation as a chance to learn a lot and meet new people.

They joined high school students from across the United States at the four-day event, where they had an opportunity to learn more about the wide range of technologies currently used in the “e-world.”

Sweatman, a 10th grader home-schooled at his Lodge Highway home near Ehrhardt, said he is considering a career in technology.

The youth maker movement is a trend in which individuals or groups of individuals create and market products that are recreated and assembled from unused, discarded or broken electronic devices made of plastic, metal or virtually any raw material or product.

Those attending learned both problem solving and STEM concepts as they built Rube Goldberg machines, programmed robots, tinkered with electronics and integrated sewing into the maker movement.

During the event, they traveled to the National Museum of American History, where they took an in-depth look at how technology has changed the world over many decades, and the National Building Museum, where exhibits focused on maximizing use while minimizing space.

Panel discussions with Google Software Engineer Curtis Ullerich, HughesNet Senior Principal Engineer Krishna Samavedam and Corteva Global Chief Information Security Officer Kyle Waddlle provided the participants information about future careers in the technology industry.

During much of the summit, youth were engaged in activities that required them to think outside the box and work with teams they were unfamiliar with – just like a real job.

The final project included a “hack-a-thon” where each youth was challenged to develop new technology that solved a problem of personal interest.

Youth put presentation skills to work in a science fair where they convinced others of the value of their product.

Sweatman said during the hands-on portion of the program he worked with two different teams in developing new products.

One team came up with an idea for an invention that would clear the bathroom mirror after getting out of the shower. “It came out okay,” Sweatman said.

In another hands-on project, Sweatman’s team came up with an idea for a water bottle into which you could carve your name in the side to ensure that your water bottle did not be come mixed up with others. “I absolutely enjoyed my time there,” Sweatman said.

The final challenge was for students to return to their states and put the ideas into practice in their 4-H programs.

To learn more about 4-H programs in Colleton County contact Dawn Stuckey, 4-H Agent at dstucke@clemson.edu or call 843-549-2595, Ext 128.