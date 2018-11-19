Library to close for Thanksgiving
by The Press and Standard | November 19, 2018 4:13 pm
The Colleton County Memorial library will be closed Thursday, November 22-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen with normal operating hours on November 26.
The Edisto Beach library will also be closed on Thursday, November 22.
