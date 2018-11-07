Library to be closed Saturday-Monday
by The Press and Standard | November 7, 2018 3:08 pm
The Colleton County Memorial Library will be closed Saturday Nov. 10 through Monday Nov. 12 for the Veteran’s Day holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday Nov. 13.
